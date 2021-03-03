Green Street St. Louis Names Toby Martin Chief Operating Officer

Green Street St. Louis (“Green Street”) announces that Thomas “Toby” Martin has been named Green Streets’ chief operating officer, effective immediately. The newly created role is part of a larger reorganization that will aid in streamlining processes and procedures throughout the firm.

“Toby is uniquely qualified to help us create a path forward,” said Kevin Morrell, principal of Green Street. “He has a long track record of managing growth and organizing people which will serve us well. We are fortunate to have his expertise and insight.”

Prior to Green Street, Martin served in senior roles at Midwest real estate companies including Colliers Turley Martin Tucker (Cushman), Duke Realty, and NAI Desco Commercial. In addition, he founded his own real estate investment company, Martin Properties, in 2004. With over twenty years of experience in both the private and public sectors, Martin brings discipline and process around investment management and operations.

“The table is set to build upon Green Street’s extraordinary track record and activate its pipeline,” said Martin. “With the correct people and processes in place, we will attract larger institutional investors and will be able to expand our geographic reach.

”In support of Martin’s role, Joel Oliver has been promoted to managing director, senior vice president of development. Oliver will work closely with Martin and Luke Pope, CFO of Green Street, to identify new markets and opportunities.

“Joel has done an incredible job of sourcing creative financing to support our workforce housing model,” said Phil Hulse, founder and CEO of Green Street. “With his guidance, we will be able to duplicate our efforts in multiple communities where the need is great.”

Green Street St. Louis is an entrepreneurial, full-service real estate solutions provider. Green Street distinguishes itself through the application of sustainable design and building principles in the adaptive reuse of infill locations. To learn more, visit www.greenstreetstl.com.