Green Street to Bring Luxury Condominiums to Clayton High Rise Market in Partnership with Midas Enterprises and Boutique Hotel Project

Green Street Real Estate Ventures, LLC (“Green Street”) is teaming with Midas Enterprises (“Midas”) on a joint venture partnership to redevelop the intersection of Forsyth Boulevard and North Central Avenue into a proposed $100 million amenity rich, mixeduse development in Clayton, MO.

Located just east of the St. Louis County Police Department building, the 25-story development will include a mix of 73 condominium units and 180 hotel rooms. Planned amenities include a rooftop terrace and bar, a 300-person private event space, a street level restaurant with bar, street level retail, and a 5-story parking structure for over 400 vehicles.

“The synergy between Green Street and Midas is quite remarkable. There are many common themes shared amongst our companies,” said Kevin Morrell, Green Street principal. “Combining our talents and resources on this project will allow us to make a positive impact on the Clayton landscape. We are having significant conversations with incredible prospective retail users that we can’t wait to announce.”

HDA, a Green Street Company, is designing the project. The development team expects to break ground on the project in fall of 2022 with an expected 24-month construction schedule. “This partnership and opportunity align so well with who we are as a company and where we are heading. We build great communities in which we live and work, and this project will be a highlight for all,” said David Robert, Midas co-founder and chief executive officer.

A community information session was held on March 7, 2022, at the Center of Cl

