Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Multi-Family Development in Clayton

Holland Construction Services is making progress on one of its newest midrise development projects in the St. Louis area and recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project. Bemiston Place is a new $101 million multi-family complex being developed in Clayton, Missouri. Construction began in early summer and columns now stand where the complex is located at 9 North Bemiston Avenue.

“This will be our fourth signature multi-family project with Holland and I am always impressed with their trustworthiness and how easy they are to work with,” said Developer Steve Brown with Balke Brown Transwestern. “We are a design-driven developer and Holland respects our designs as not just a commodity, but as buildings with special character.”

The nearly 300,000 square feet development and eight-story complex will include 237 units, a fourth-floor courtyard, as well as a spa and pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. With 10,300 square feet available for six retail spaces, the development will also include space for a two-story restaurant and will be an extension of Clayton’s entertainment district. The project also includes a three-level 345-space concrete parking structure which is completely hidden from the public view by creative architecture.

As part of the design for Bemiston Place, developer Balke Brown Transwestern chose to preserve the historic Shanley Building next to the new development, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The space will be used as a separate coworking and storage area for residents. Brown said, once complete, the overall development will be unique to the area, by providing residents a choice of working from home or working in the adjacent Shanley offices.

“This development involves a lot of different intricate details and building a wood frame for a multi-family project is not something that everyone knows how to do well. Thankfully, Holland has developed an expertise for it so I knew they would be able to make this project come together seamlessly,” said Brown. “This is just one example of how Holland has continued to innovate and pioneer projects all across the Metro East.”

“This project is unlike any other we’ve worked on in the past, with its innovative design from the developer, this property will include a multitude of different building materials on the façade and high-end interior finishes,” said Holland Project Director Dan Hotop. “At the beginning of the project we encountered soil conditions that required remediation. We were able to work through those issues and are now installing foundations and elevated structural slabs. We are excited to be a part of this growing area and are excited to see what this unique project and retail spaces will bring to the people in Clayton.”

This project is expected to be completed by May of 2024. The architect on the project is Hord Coplan Macht.

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

