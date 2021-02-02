Guarantee Electrical Company Named Winner of The Inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

St. Louis-based electrical contracting firm Guarantee Electrical Company has received the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. Celebrating its inaugural year, the Top Workplaces USA award is built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.



Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.



“We believe every employee at Guarantee Electrical Company plays a critical role in our company’s success, so it is particularly rewarding to earn this great distinction based on their feedback,” said Rick Oertli, CEO at Guarantee Electrical Company. “We have worked hard to foster a culture of stability, growth and pride for every employee – being recognized as a Top Workplace validates these efforts.”



Guarantee’s diverse team of employees is driven by a customer-centric approach and its commitment to social responsibility and community support. The company rewards this commitment with a solid benefits package and a focus on team camaraderie and employee health and wellness. In 2015, Guarantee initiated an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) – shifting ownership from the founding Oertli family to the employees. Guarantee’s ESOP is 100% company funded and is part of its retirement benefits package.



“Employees joining our team become part of something bigger which we all share — they become employee-owners,” added Oertli “And while ownership often comes with added responsibilities, it more often than not leads to significant rewards.”