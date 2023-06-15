Guarantee Electrical Company Receives OSHA VPP Star Designation

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has awarded Guarantee Electrical Company its Star Worksite designation as part of the agency’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). The three-year designation covers the company’s mobile workforce at its Colorado worksites, including its office in Colorado Springs, where Guarantee does business as Berwick Electric Company.

The VPP Star, OSHA’s highest level of recognition, recognizes employers and workers in private industry and federal agencies who implemented and maintained safety and health management systems, reporting injury and illness rates below industry averages held by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The VPP program brings company management, site employees and OSHA together to work cooperatively and proactively to prevent fatalities, injuries and illnesses by focusing on hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis, training, management commitment and worker involvement.

The certification is awarded after an application is vetted and rigorous evaluation by OSHA safety experts is done onsite.

“The path to OSHA’s VPP Mobile Workforce Star in Colorado has been both challenging and inspiring,” said Todd Cook, Director of Safety, Guarantee Electrical Company. “Guarantee’s safety and health systems fit perfectly into the VPP model and enhances our mission of continuous improvement. We are so proud of our entire Western Region team for achieving this impressive recognition.”

“It takes real commitment to workplace safety by an employer to earn Star designation in OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer Rous. “Guarantee Electrical shows how company culture, management commitment, employee engagement, and close working relationships with unions can create and maintain a safer and healthier workplace.”

OSHA Representatives Steve Biasi presented Rachel Watson, Guarantee’s Western Region Field Safety Director, the award on behalf of Guarantee. “Ultimately, it’s our partners in the field that deserves the kudos. They are the ones out there every day on job sites working in potentially hazardous situations. Without them committing to safety and committing to being proactive, this process becomes impossible.” said Rachel after accepting the award. Senior Vice President Jeremy Wilson, Field Safety Director Rachel Watson, Safety Specialist Dave Barry from the Colorado Springs office, and Project Safety Coordinator Jorge Gutierrez accepted the VPP Flag from OSHA.

“At Guarantee, we believe a positive well-being is our foundation,” said Rich Ledbetter, Chief Executive Officer, Guarantee Electrical Company. “Our entire Western Region lived those words on the way to VPP Star Status. Our team demonstrated commitment and resiliency – the very qualities needed to operate a safe organization. They earned this designation, and their ongoing commitment serves as a shining example of the confluence of safety, quality, and productivity in the industry. I’m so grateful for the entire team and their commitment toward creating an environment where safety is a top priority.”

Founded in 1902 to electrify the 1904 World’s Fair St. Louis, Guarantee Electrical Company is among the largest and oldest electrical contracting firms in the United States. Guarantee Electrical is an employee-owned, national leader in preconstruction, electrical engineering and construction, energy solutions, design-build/design-assist, communications, data, security, life-safety systems, and cutting-edge construction technology and methodologies. Its 1,000 employees work from offices in St. Louis, Mo.; Granite City, Ill.; Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Benicia, Calif. It is a member of the Federated Electrical Contractors (FEC) best practices network, through which Guarantee teams with other leading electrical contractors to provide the highest quality electrical and low voltage systems at competitive pricing, regardless of location.

A national leader in the electrical industry since 1921, Berwick Electric Co. has earned a solid reputation rooted in excellent customer service, integrity, and cutting-edge technology. Berwick is a full-service electrical contractor, offering a variety of electrical services – including commercial, residential, industrial and data/comm – to customers across the U.S. Its customer-service platform is rooted in job safety, integrity, and meeting or exceeding customers’ expectations for quality, performance and service. For more information, visit berwickelectric.com.