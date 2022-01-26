Haberberger Inc. Welcomes Four New Employees to its Team

Affton-based mechanical contracting firm Haberberger Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of four new team members. John Polette has joined as a plumbing service project manager; Mark Dressel has been hired as a project manager; Jason Stoesz has joined the Building Information Modeling (BIM)/Visual Design and Construction (VDC) group as BIM/VDV Manager, and Sam Bender has been hired as an estimator.

John Polette

Polette, who resides in the North Hampton neighborhood of St. Louis City, brings to Haberberger more than 30 years of experience covering operations and working in service and project management. He has worked on many large projects throughout the St. Louis area during his career.

Mark Dressel

Dressel, of Sappington, has over 40 years of experience in the mechanical and industrial engineering industries. He is skilled in negotiation, project estimation, facility management, and electrical wiring and has extensive work experience in the food and beverage, industrial, healthcare, and pharmaceutical markets. Dressel holds a master’s degree in project management from Colorado Technical University.

Jason Stoesz

Stoesz, who resides in Warrenton, brings more than 20 years of experience to Haberberger’s BIM/VDC group. His expertise includes civil and land surveying, MEP design, coordination, field layout, and fabrication. He is efficient at total station training, Autodesk product development/utilization, multi-trade BIM model management, and BIM/VDC development.

Sam Bender

Sam Bender, of Ballwin, joins Haberberger after serving three years with McCarthy Building Companies as a civil utility drafter. His background experience also includes three years spent working as a project coordinator for Bilfinger Industrial Services. Bender served as a bridger [12-C] in the US Army for six years. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from the joint engineering program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University.

Haberberger, Inc. is a 74-year-old mechanical contracting company that offers complete HVAC installation, customized maintenance programs, process piping and piping fabrication, and refrigeration and energy management services to a variety of industrial and commercial customers. For more information, visit call 314-631-3324 or visit www.haberbergerinc.com.

