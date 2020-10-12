Haberberger Recognized with Five Outstanding Mechanical Installation Awards by The MCA of Eastern Missouri

Haberberger, Inc., a full-service mechanical contracting firm located in Affton, Mo., was recently presented with five 2020 Outstanding Mechanical Installation Awards by the Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Missouri (MCA) for its work on a variety of projects across the St. Louis area. Haberberger has been honored with the mechanical installation award 33 times over the past several years.

Haberberger was recognized in the following categories:

HVAC Mechanical Installation ($5M +) for its work on the renovation/expansion project at Ladue Horton Watkins High School in St. Louis County. The project was led by Project Manager Tim Schneider and Foreman Clay Buxton, spanned two school years and required close coordination with the school district. Haberberger’s use of BIM 3-D modeling allowed Haberberger to stay on schedule and finish the project on time.

Process Piping Installations ($2M+) for its work on The Boeing Company's Building 220 Process Tank Line project in Hazelwood. The project, which was led by Project Manager Greg Harrop and Foreman Ken Bailey, involved adding complete HVAC, exhaust, and chemical feed systems to a new process tank line.

Process Piping Utility Installations ($2M+) for its works with Ameren Missouri on the ELG Wastewater Treatment project at Ameren Missouri's Labadie plant. The Haberberger team, which was led by Project Manager Pat Reilly and Foreman Frank Piel, installed process and utility piping to several new additions at the plant, including three new basins and a new LVW treatment building. The team also installed all piping to the plant's 80,000-gallon demineralized water tanks, as well as to the acid, caustic and polymer skids.

Public Utility Installations ($0 to $600,000) for its lime line installation work for Missouri American Water's Central Plant in Chesterfield, Mo. Under the leadership of Pipefitter General Foreman Nick Ungerer and Project Manager Pat Reilly, Haberberger was in charge of replacing some of the lime piping on top of the lime tanks. This work included installation of wear backs on the fittings to protect the material from wearing thin over time.

Public Utility Installations ($600,000 to $2M) for its work with Tinuum Services on a refined coal project at Thomas Hill Energy Center in Clifton, Mo. Led by Project Manager Rick Princivalli and Foreman Frank Piel, the Haberberger team was responsible for process piping, utility piping and the installation of two fifty-foot bulk storage silos at the plant.

The MCA of Eastern Missouri presented a total of 11 Outstanding Mechanical Installation awards this year. The awards are judged and selected based on criteria that includes quality of the installation, the working relationship between the owner and the contractor, and the project’s appearance. The awards are typically presented biannually at the organization’s annual awards banquet, but the event was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Haberberger, Inc. is a 72-year-old mechanical contracting company that offers complete HVAC installation, customized maintenance programs, process piping and piping fabrication, and refrigeration and energy management services to a variety of industrial and commercial customers. For more information, visit call 314-631-3324 or visit www.haberbergerinc.com.