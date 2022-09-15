Hager Companies Promotes Ralph J. (Johnston) Hager, III to President and C.O.O.

Hager Companies, a leading U.S. manufacturer of commercial and residential door hardware products, is pleased to announce the promotion of Johnston Hager to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. Ralph J. Hager, II retains the position of Chief Executive Officer while Rusty Hager also retains his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In his role as Senior Vice President of residential sales, national accounts, and customer support, Johnston was instrumental in driving customer relationships and reorganizing Hager’s customer support team. Under his leadership, Hager has expanded the technical services team and developed a customer support team that has been ranked #1 in surveys conducted by two of Hager’s most prominent customers. Johnston continued to lead Hager’s efforts within our residential products category and was able to increase market share during the post-pandemic supply chain struggles. Hager Companies looks forward to his continued leadership in his new role as President and Chief Operating Officer.

“I am pleased with the direction our company is going and expect continued success with Johnston leading our team as President and Chief Operating Officer”, said C.E.O. Ralph Hager. “On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Hager team, I want to congratulate Johnston on his promotion and wish him the best in his new role. I have complete faith in his abilities to lead our team to continued top and bottom-line growth going forward.” Founded in 1849, St. Louis-based Hager Companies offers more than 6,000 full-line quality door hardware products under one brand name. With 13 product lines including access control, door controls, electrified hardware, exit devices, locks, commercial and residential hinges, two types of continuous hinges, sliding door hardware, trim, threshold and weatherstripping, and Euroline our European hardware line. Hager focuses on architectural door hardware that exceeds today’s building standards and that are built to last. For additional information, visit www.hagerco.com.

