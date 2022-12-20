Hank Rohwedder Re-Elected SIBA President

Effective January 1, 2022, Hank Rohwedder, Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping, Inc., Belleville, Illinois was re-elected as President of the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

Other officers for 2022 are: First Vice President – Jeff Limbaugh, Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., Granite City, Illinois; Second Vice President – Scott Plocher, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., Highland, Illinois; and Secretary/Treasurer – Richard Boyer, Boyer Fire Protection, St. Louis, Missouri.

Three year Directors elected were: Lyle Simonton, Subsurface Constructors, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri; Jon Carroll, Poettker Construction Company, Breese, Illinois; and Thomas Cramer, Casper Stolle Quarry, Dupo, Illinois.

SIBA Staff Members: Donna Richter, Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Partington, Executive Assistant; John Holt, Senior Director of Safety and Education; Shari Schutzenhofer, Administrative Assistant; Stephanie Foster, Administrative Assistant; and Naomi Reyes, Administrative Assistant.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.