HBA Awards Program Winners Announced

HBA Awards Program Winners
The Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri (HBA) announced the winners of its annual HBA Awards Program on Thursday, July 22 at a ceremony at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Mo. The HBA Awards Program honors excellence in the home building industry and is divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. Please see the next page for a list of winners.
The HBA Awards Program was judged by HBA members of Georgia and Greater Austin, as well as members of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Click here for more information about award categories and judging criteria.
The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry.
The following HBA members and member companies were awarded for their achievements in 2020:
Homes of the Year Awardees
- Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Small Builder, 2,700-3,299 sq. ft. – McKelvey Homes for The LaSalle at Inverness
- Multifamily Project of the Year – Fischer & Frichtel Homes for Montclair Crossing Townhomes
Custom Home of the Year – Hibbs Homes
- Most Advanced Home of the Year – Compass Design Build
- Outdoor Living Space of the Year, Custom, Associate Member – Heartlands Building Company
- Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $75-100,000 Budget – Liston Design Build
- Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $100-125,000 Budget – Liston Design Build
- Remodeling Project of the Year, Bathroom, $100-125,000 Budget – Mosby Building Arts
- Remodeling Project of the Year, Miscellaneous Project, $75-100,000 Budget – Liston Design Build
- Remodeling Project of the Year, Aging in Place, $100-125,000 Budget – Compass Design Build
- Remodeling Project of the Year, Overall Redesign, $225-250,000 Budget – Liston Design Build
- Staging Project of the Year, Single Family Detached Display Home, Sales Price Under $499,999 – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays
- Staging Project of the Year, Single Family Detached Display Home, Sales Price $500,000+ – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays
- Staging Project of the Year, Spec Home, $2,500-5,000 Staging Budget – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays
- Staging Project of the Year, Spec Home, $5,000-7,500 Staging Budget – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays
Marketing & Advertising Awardees
- Best Design Center, Builder Member – Fischer & Frichtel Homes
- Best New Floor Plan, 1.5 Story, Above 2,500 sq. ft. – McKelvey Homes for The Larkspur
- Best YouTube Commercial, Builder Member – McKelvey Homes
- Best Print Ad, Builder Member – McKelvey Homes
- Best Specialty Marketing, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team
- Best Website, Associate Member – Second Mile Service Company for www.PurePest.com
- Best Website, Builder Member – Lombardo Homes for www.LombardoHomes.com
- Best Social Media Campaign, Associate Member – Metro Lighting
- Best Overall Marketing Campaign, Builder Member – Fischer & Frichtel Homes
Personal Achievement Awardees
- Rookie Salesperson of the Year – Steven Bonfanti, McKelvey Homes
- New Home Community Salesperson of the Year – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes
- New Home Community Sales Manager of the Year – Gia Linville, McKelvey Homes
- New Home Community Sales Team of the Year – Tina Bock and Josh Mueller, Fischer Homes
- Highest Closer, Number of Sold Units – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes
- Highest Closer, Dollar Volume – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes
- Construction Manager of the Year – Ryan Barnoski, Fischer Homes
- Marketing Director of the Year – Gia Linville, McKelvey Homes
- Online Sales Professional of the Year – Kim Kelly, Fischer & Frichtel Homes
- Real Estate Sales Manager/Agent of the Year – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team
- Mortgage Professional of the Year – Jeff Griege, Paramount Bank
- Mortgage Company of the Year – Groundwork Mortgage