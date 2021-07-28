HBA Awards Program Winners Announced

HBA Awards Program Winners

The Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri (HBA) announced the winners of its annual HBA Awards Program on Thursday, July 22 at a ceremony at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Mo. The HBA Awards Program honors excellence in the home building industry and is divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. Please see the next page for a list of winners.

The HBA Awards Program was judged by HBA members of Georgia and Greater Austin, as well as members of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Click here for more information about award categories and judging criteria.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry.

The following HBA members and member companies were awarded for their achievements in 2020:

Homes of the Year Awardees

Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Small Builder, 2,700-3,299 sq. ft. – McKelvey Homes for The LaSalle at Inverness

for The LaSalle at Inverness Multifamily Project of the Year – Fischer & Frichtel Homes for Montclair Crossing Townhomes

Custom Home of the Year – Hibbs Homes

for Montclair Crossing Townhomes Custom Home of the Year – Most Advanced Home of the Year – Compass Design Build

Outdoor Living Space of the Year, Custom, Associate Member – Heartlands Building Company

Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $75-100,000 Budget – Liston Design Build

Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $100-125,000 Budget – Liston Design Build

Remodeling Project of the Year, Bathroom, $100-125,000 Budget – Mosby Building Arts

Remodeling Project of the Year, Miscellaneous Project, $75-100,000 Budget – Liston Design Build

Remodeling Project of the Year, Aging in Place, $100-125,000 Budget – Compass Design Build

Remodeling Project of the Year, Overall Redesign, $225-250,000 Budget – Liston Design Build

Staging Project of the Year, Single Family Detached Display Home, Sales Price Under $499,999 – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays

Staging Project of the Year, Single Family Detached Display Home, Sales Price $500,000+ – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays

Staging Project of the Year, Spec Home, $2,500-5,000 Staging Budget – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays

Staging Project of the Year, Spec Home, $5,000-7,500 Staging Budget – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays

Marketing & Advertising Awardees

Best Design Center, Builder Member – Fischer & Frichtel Homes

Best New Floor Plan, 1.5 Story, Above 2,500 sq. ft. – McKelvey Homes for The Larkspur

for The Larkspur Best YouTube Commercial, Builder Member – McKelvey Homes

Best Print Ad, Builder Member – McKelvey Homes

Best Specialty Marketing, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team

Best Website, Associate Member – Second Mile Service Company for www.PurePest.com

for www.PurePest.com Best Website, Builder Member – Lombardo Homes for www.LombardoHomes.com

for www.LombardoHomes.com Best Social Media Campaign, Associate Member – Metro Lighting

Best Overall Marketing Campaign, Builder Member – Fischer & Frichtel Homes

Personal Achievement Awardees

Rookie Salesperson of the Year – Steven Bonfanti, McKelvey Homes

New Home Community Salesperson of the Year – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes

New Home Community Sales Manager of the Year – Gia Linville, McKelvey Homes

New Home Community Sales Team of the Year – Tina Bock and Josh Mueller, Fischer Homes

Highest Closer, Number of Sold Units – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes

Highest Closer, Dollar Volume – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes

Construction Manager of the Year – Ryan Barnoski, Fischer Homes

Marketing Director of the Year – Gia Linville, McKelvey Homes

Online Sales Professional of the Year – Kim Kelly, Fischer & Frichtel Homes

Real Estate Sales Manager/Agent of the Year – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team

Mortgage Professional of the Year – Jeff Griege, Paramount Bank

Mortgage Company of the Year – Groundwork Mortgage

Share this: Tweet



