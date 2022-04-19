HBA Awards Program Winners Announced

The Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri (HBA) announced the winners of its annual HBA Awards Program on Thursday, April 14 at a ceremony at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Mo. The HBA Awards Program honors excellence in the home building industry and is divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. Please see the next page for a list of winners.

The HBA Awards Program was judged by HBA members of Georgia and Greater Austin, as well as members of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Click here for more information about award categories and judging criteria.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry.

HBA Awards Program Winners

The following HBA members and member companies were awarded for their achievements in 2021:

Homes of the Year Awardees

Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Small Builder, 2,700-3,299 sq. ft. – Bridgewater Communities for The Villas at Keaton Woods – Custom Expanded Warson

Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Small Builder, 3,300-3,999 sq. ft. – Consort Homes for Windsor Park – The Braxton

Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Large Builder, 2,700-3,299 sq. ft. – Lombardo Homes for Amberleigh – The Forest

Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Large Builder, 3,300-3,999 sq. ft. – Fischer & Frichtel Homes for Windsor Park – Parkview II

Multifamily Project of the Year – Consort Homes for The Townes at Geyer Grove

Custom Home of the Year, $1-1.25 million – Country-TeK Homes

Custom Home of the Year, $1.5-1.75 million – Hibbs Homes

Most Advanced Home of the Year – Stockell Custom Homes

Outdoor Living Space of the Year, Custom, Associate Member – Heartlands Building Company

Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $25-50,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group

Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $75-100,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group

Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $125-150,000 Budget – Liston Design Build

Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $525-550,000 Budget – Mosby Building Arts

Remodeling Project of the Year, Bathroom, $50-75,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group

Remodeling Project of the Year, Bathroom, $75-100,000 Budget – Liston Design Build

Remodeling Project of the Year, Miscellaneous Project, $25-50,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group for a pottery studio

Remodeling Project of the Year, Miscellaneous Project, $100-125,000 Budget – Liston Design Build for a lower level

Remodeling Project of the Year, Overall Redesign, $100-125,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group

Staging Project of the Year, Single Family Detached Display Home, Sales Price Under $499,999 – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays

Staging Project of the Year, Single Family Detached Display Home, Sales Price $500,000+ – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays

Staging Project of the Year, Market Home, $2,500-5,000 Staging Budget – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays

Staging Project of the Year, Market Home, $5,000-7,500 Staging Budget – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays

Marketing & Advertising Awardees

Best Brochure, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team

Best Brochure, Builder Member – Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County

Best Specialty Marketing, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team

Best Print Ad, Builder Member – McKelvey Homes

Best YouTube Commercial, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team

Best Website, Associate Member – Groundwork Mortgage for www.groundworkmortgage.com

Best Website, Builder Member – Fischer & Frichtel Homes for www.fischernewhomes.com

Best Social Media Campaign, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team

Best Digital Marketing Campaign, Builder Member – Lombardo Homes

Personal Achievement Awardees

New Home Community Salesperson of the Year – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes

New Home Community Sales Team of the Year – Chris Aholt, Mike Boehmer, Tim Frohbieter, Michelle Martin and Kristy Roderick with Fischer & Frichtel Homes

Highest Closer, Number of Sold Units – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes

Highest Closer, Dollar Volume – Sandy Wagner, McKelvey Homes

Construction Manager of the Year – Tony Bradbury, Habitat of Humanity of

St. Charles County

Marketing Director of the Year – Dawn Thurman, Consort Homes

Real Estate Sales Manager/Agent of the Year – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team

Mortgage Professional of the Year – Trisha McConkey, Associated Bank

Mortgage Company of the Year – Groundwork Mortgage

