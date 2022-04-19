HBA Awards Program Winners Announced

The Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri (HBA) announced the winners of its annual HBA Awards Program on Thursday, April 14 at a ceremony at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Mo. The HBA Awards Program honors excellence in the home building industry and is divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. Please see the next page for a list of winners.
The HBA Awards Program was judged by HBA members of Georgia and Greater Austin, as well as members of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Click here for more information about award categories and judging criteria.
The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry.
HBA Awards Program Winners
The following HBA members and member companies were awarded for their achievements in 2021:
Homes of the Year Awardees
Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Small Builder, 2,700-3,299 sq. ft. – Bridgewater Communities for The Villas at Keaton Woods – Custom Expanded Warson
Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Small Builder, 3,300-3,999 sq. ft. – Consort Homes for Windsor Park – The Braxton
Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Large Builder, 2,700-3,299 sq. ft. – Lombardo Homes for Amberleigh – The Forest
Display Home of the Year, Single Family Detached, Large Builder, 3,300-3,999 sq. ft. – Fischer & Frichtel Homes for Windsor Park – Parkview II
Multifamily Project of the Year – Consort Homes for The Townes at Geyer Grove
Custom Home of the Year, $1-1.25 million – Country-TeK Homes
Custom Home of the Year, $1.5-1.75 million – Hibbs Homes
Most Advanced Home of the Year – Stockell Custom Homes
Outdoor Living Space of the Year, Custom, Associate Member – Heartlands Building Company
Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $25-50,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group
Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $75-100,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group
Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $125-150,000 Budget – Liston Design Build
Remodeling Project of the Year, Kitchen, $525-550,000 Budget – Mosby Building Arts
Remodeling Project of the Year, Bathroom, $50-75,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group
Remodeling Project of the Year, Bathroom, $75-100,000 Budget – Liston Design Build
Remodeling Project of the Year, Miscellaneous Project, $25-50,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group for a pottery studio
Remodeling Project of the Year, Miscellaneous Project, $100-125,000 Budget – Liston Design Build for a lower level
Remodeling Project of the Year, Overall Redesign, $100-125,000 Budget – Aleto Construction Group
Staging Project of the Year, Single Family Detached Display Home, Sales Price Under $499,999 – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays
Staging Project of the Year, Single Family Detached Display Home, Sales Price $500,000+ – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays
Staging Project of the Year, Market Home, $2,500-5,000 Staging Budget – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays
Staging Project of the Year, Market Home, $5,000-7,500 Staging Budget – FLAIR Home Stagings & Displays
Marketing & Advertising Awardees
Best Brochure, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team
Best Brochure, Builder Member – Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County
Best Specialty Marketing, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team
Best Print Ad, Builder Member – McKelvey Homes
Best YouTube Commercial, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team
Best Website, Associate Member – Groundwork Mortgage for www.groundworkmortgage.com
Best Website, Builder Member – Fischer & Frichtel Homes for www.fischernewhomes.com
Best Social Media Campaign, Associate Member – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team
Best Digital Marketing Campaign, Builder Member – Lombardo Homes
Personal Achievement Awardees
New Home Community Salesperson of the Year – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes
New Home Community Sales Team of the Year – Chris Aholt, Mike Boehmer, Tim Frohbieter, Michelle Martin and Kristy Roderick with Fischer & Frichtel Homes
Highest Closer, Number of Sold Units – Lisa Harris, McBride Homes
Highest Closer, Dollar Volume – Sandy Wagner, McKelvey Homes
Construction Manager of the Year – Tony Bradbury, Habitat of Humanity of
St. Charles County
Marketing Director of the Year – Dawn Thurman, Consort Homes
Real Estate Sales Manager/Agent of the Year – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Select Properties – The Boehmer Team
Mortgage Professional of the Year – Trisha McConkey, Associated Bank
Mortgage Company of the Year – Groundwork Mortgage