HBA Awards Program Winners Announced

The Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri (HBA) announced the winners of its annual HBA Awards Program on Thursday, April 13 at a ceremony at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Mo. The HBA Awards Program honors excellence in the home building industry and is divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. Please see the attachment for a complete list of winners.

The HBA Awards Program was judged by members of the HBA of Greater Austin and the Building Industry Associations of Central Ohio and San Diego. Click here for more information about award categories and judging criteria.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry.