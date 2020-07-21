HBA Awards Program Winners Announced

The Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri (HBA) announced the winners of its annual HBA Awards Program on Thursday, July 16 at a ceremony at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Mo. The HBA Awards Program honors excellence in the home building industry and is divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. Please see the next page for a list of winners.

The HBA Awards Program was judged by HBA members of Toledo, Ohio. Click here for more information about award categories and judging criteria.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry.

The HBA Awards Program honors the best of the best in new home building.

HBA members – builders and associates – have more than 75 opportunities to be recognized for excellence in building,

remodeling, staging, landscaping, sales, marketing and more.



Entries for accomplishments in 2020 will be accepted in January 2021.

Please see below for a list of awards categories and click on the link to view the entry form and online application.



2019 winners were honored on July 16 at the HBA Awards Gala at Bogey Hills Country Club.

Click here for a list of the 2019 HBA Awards winners.



Please contact Jessica Hedges at 314-817-5611 with questions about the HBA Awards Program or if you’re interested in sponsoring the Gala in 2021.

Homes of the Year

Display Home of the Year – includes single family detached and attached homes

Custom Home of the Year

Most Advanced Home of the Year

Remodeling Project of the Year – categories include bathroom, kitchen, miscellaneous project, outdoor living space/exterior, overall redesign, aging in place redesign

Multifamily Project of the Year

Staging Project of the Year

Outdoor Living Space of the Year

Marketing and Advertising

Best Print Ad

Best Brochure Design

Best Website

Best YouTube Commercial

Best Specialty Marketing

Best Social Media Campaign

Best Digital Marketing Campaign

Best Overall Marketing Campaign

Best New Floor Plan

Best Sales Office Design

Best Design Center

Best Community Revitalization