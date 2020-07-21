HBA Awards Program Winners Announced

The Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri (HBA) announced the winners of its annual HBA Awards Program on Thursday, July 16 at a ceremony at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Mo. The HBA Awards Program honors excellence in the home building industry and is divided into three categories: Homes of the Year, Marketing & Advertising and Personal Achievement. Please see the next page for a list of winners.
The HBA Awards Program was judged by HBA members of Toledo, Ohio. Click here for more information about award categories and judging criteria.
The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry.
The HBA Awards Program honors the best of the best in new home building.
HBA members – builders and associates – have more than 75 opportunities to be recognized for excellence in building,
remodeling, staging, landscaping, sales, marketing and more.
Entries for accomplishments in 2020 will be accepted in January 2021.
Please see below for a list of awards categories and click on the link to view the entry form and online application.
2019 winners were honored on July 16 at the HBA Awards Gala at Bogey Hills Country Club.
Click here for a list of the 2019 HBA Awards winners.
Please contact Jessica Hedges at 314-817-5611 with questions about the HBA Awards Program or if you’re interested in sponsoring the Gala in 2021.
Homes of the Year
Display Home of the Year – includes single family detached and attached homes
Custom Home of the Year
Most Advanced Home of the Year
Remodeling Project of the Year – categories include bathroom, kitchen, miscellaneous project, outdoor living space/exterior, overall redesign, aging in place redesign
Multifamily Project of the Year
Staging Project of the Year
Outdoor Living Space of the Year
Marketing and Advertising
Best Print Ad
Best Brochure Design
Best Website
Best YouTube Commercial
Best Specialty Marketing
Best Social Media Campaign
Best Digital Marketing Campaign
Best Overall Marketing Campaign
Best New Floor Plan
Best Sales Office Design
Best Design Center
Best Community Revitalization
Personal Achievement
New Home Community Sales Manager of the Year
New Home Community Salesperson of the Year
Rookie Salesperson of the Year
Assistant Community Salesperson of the Year
Highest Closer
Construction Manager of the Year
Marketing Director of the Year
Online Sales Professional of the Year
New Home Community Team of the Year
Real Estate Sales Manager or Agent of the Year
Mortgage Professional of the Year
Mortgage Company of the Year
Sales Circle
Sales Circle Certificate – Salesperson
Sales Circle Certificate – Sales Manager
Lifetime Sales Circle Plaque
2019 Year Tag for Lifetime Sales Circle Plaque