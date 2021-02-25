HBD & Russell Merger Announcement

HBD Construction officially recently merged with Russell Construction. Russell is a 40-year-old construction and development company based in Davenport, Iowa, which has made several appearances on ENR’s Top 400 Contractor’s list. To better reflect the companies’ merger and new relationship, the firm’s name will now be Russell HBD.

After a year of conversations, HBD felt Russell was an obvious partner because they share a commitment to building great people, relationships, and community. Mike Perry, Brian Kowert Sr. and Brian Kowert Jr. will all continue to manage the firm locally and will be joined by a deeper bench of executive leadership from Russell including Chris Krieg, Chief Construction Officer and other operational leadership. Mike Perry will continue to lead the firm as executive vice president, along with a team of Russell executives, including Sam Russell, who is relocating to St. Louis.

This is an exciting opportunity for growth in the St. Louis area. Russell has invested in the technology systems, software and devices to keep the firm in, and ahead of, the game including virtual design and construction. HBD clients (and their projects) will benefit from deeper experience, MEP expertise, as well as streamlined project management and accounting systems.