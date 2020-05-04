H+C Gives Back To Frontline COVID-19 Responders

Hastings+Chivetta is fully committed to utilizing all tools available to create the best experience possible for our clients. We typically use our in-house 3D printer to produce models and work through conceptual ideas at client meetings, providing a hands-on tool to help our clients understand all options available for their facility.

H+C is equally committed to the health and safety of our staff, clients, and community. In these unprecedented times where working from home and video calls are the new norm, we have found a new use for our 3D printer. Junior Architectural Designer Austin Hurt is leading the production of ear guards – small devices that attach to the ear loops of medical face masks to protect the ear from irritation that comes with prolonged wear. These 3D printed ear guards are being donated to local healthcare professionals and frontline responders to COVID-19.

Those on the front lines of the pandemic response are making significant sacrifices to care for our community. We are using the tools we have to express our gratitude and provide a bit of comfort as they work tirelessly to keep us all healthy and safe.

If you also have access to a 3D printer and would like to join us in our effort to support COVID-19 responders, please reach out to us to receive the files needed to 3D print these ear guards.