HDA 35th Anniversary

HDA, St. Louis-based professional architecture/interiors firm, celebrates its 35th anniversary this January. With more than 100 million square feet of projects in 44 states at a construction value of over $3 billion under their belts, HDA continues to be a leader in innovative architecture and LEED certified buildings.

In 1986, Jack Holleran (President) and Mark Duitsman (Retired) envisioned a firm that could provide exceptional design and customer service, focusing primarily on office and retail projects. In the early 1990s, HDA was recognized as an “Elite Design Firm” for the design of 13 office buildings along the highway 40 corridor in St. Louis, MO, as well as several offices nationwide.

Diving headfirst into the new millennia, HDA turned its focus to a new “market niche” designing facilities for beverage wholesalers, including Silver Eagle Distributors, the second-largest beverage wholesaler in the U.S. That market change allowed for additional growth into the craft brewery and multi-family market sectors.

In the fall of 2020, HDA joined forces with Green Street St. Louis to create a fully integrated design, construction and development company. HDA will assimilate under Green Street’s umbrella of services to provide a full spectrum of design related opportunities for Green Street while continuing to provide professional design services to its multi-state platform of clients in the office, industrial, beverage, multi-family, hospitality, mixed-use and craft brewery market sectors.

“Being in business for 35 years is a huge milestone. We are thrilled for our next chapter with the recent merger with Green Street St. Louis and have many milestone projects in the works.”

Patrick Holleran, Vice President, HDA

They attribute their success to selectively targeting clients and projects, offering superior design and construction drawings and “Always Doing the Right Thing”. The team is currently working on renovation of The Armory building to include destination entertainment venue, Rec Hall, along with a new multi-family development in Downtown St. Louis at 1801 Washington Avenue.

HDA is a St. Louis-based architecture and interiors firm designing more than $3 billion worth of beverage wholesalers, interiors, industrial/distribution centers, power retail centers, auto dealerships, multi-family developments, mixed-use and craft breweries. For more information, visit www.hdai.com or call Patrick Holleran at 314.780.1204.