from St. Louis, Missouri. The seven-story building totals 94,300-square-foot, has 192 rooms and is the first AC Hotel to enter the St. Louis market. The hotel will offer a state-of-the-art fitness center, meeting and event spaces, and a curated food and beverage program inspired by the hotel’s Spanish and European roots. The interior design of the hotel has sleek modern decor, touches of natural wood and clean marble throughout the lobby and guest rooms.

