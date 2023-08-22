HDA Architects Completes Brand-Infused Addition and Renovation for Mike Hopkins Distributing

HDA Architects, the beverage wholesaler’s choice for facility needs across the U.S., recently completed a 28,000 square foot expansion and renovation for Mike Hopkins Distributing in Brenham, Texas.

The expansion consists of a controlled temperature warehouse that includes offices and a customer pick-up area. The existing warehouse and coolers were also renovated with updated ancillary and storage areas and a new, enlarged keg cooler. A connector was designed to link the new and existing facilities and features an area to house equipment for charging purposes.

Construction for the addition used concrete insulated tilt-up walls with steel joists and a TPO membrane roof system. A large custom painted wall mural of the company’s logo is a prominent feature of the elevation as you approach the facility, instilling a sense of pride and brand identity to visitors and employees alike.

“Having multiple options for expansion, HDA was the perfect partner to guide us through our choices and set us up for not only short-term, but also long-term success with our expanded facility. HDA’s design allows us to grow in our SKU count as well as remain flexible to adapt to whatever new technologies are coming in the future,” said Mike Hopkins, Jr., President, Mike Hopkins Distributing.

“Mike and the entire MHD team are first-rate. It’s an honor to have been selected to help them expertly and efficiently serve more customers as their business grows,” said Patrick Holleran, Vice President, HDA Architects. “With SKU proliferation, strategic design and flexibility for the future are always at the forefront of HDA beverage projects, as seen in this expansion for Mike Hopkins Distributing.”

Working with over 180 Beverage Wholesalers on new facilities, expansions, renovations, material handling, operational needs, and incentive consulting, HDA’s unprecedented knowledge and vast experience maximizes investments and controls costs to design innovative facilities. The firm’s seamless architect-led management of multiple parties involved in design and construction allows for owners to rest easy and focus on their core business – selling beer.

For more information about the Mike Hopkins Distributing expansion and renovation, visit https://www.hdai.com/mike-hopkins-distributing. For more information about HDA’s beverage wholesaler solutions, visit https://www.hdai.com/beverage or contact Patrick Holleran at 314.780.1204.

It starts with a vision. More than just a motto, this is the philosophy that first formed HDA Architects and has continued to bolster its exponential growth as one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms. Since 1986, HDA has executed creative and timeless design with exceptional customer service, resulting in over 100 million square feet of dynamic space in 44 states at a construction value over $3 billion. The firm, with offices in St. Louis, MO, and Denver, CO, specializes in a variety of markets including beverage wholesaler, industrial/distribution, power retail centers, adaptive reuse, office/commercial, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use, hospitality, and craft brewery projects. For more information, visit www.hdai.com or follow us on social media using the hashtag #itstartswithavision.

Mike Hopkins Distributing Co., Inc (MHD) was founded in 1989 and proudly distributes Anheuser-Busch products in Central Texas. Representing an additional 30 suppliers, the company sells over 600 SKU’s across nearly every beverage category, with a specific core competence in beer, energy, hydration, and RTD beverages. MHD primarily services parts of seven Texas counties, including all of Austin, Lee, Waller and Washington counties as well as parts of Burleson, Grimes, and Harris. If you are between Houston, Austin, and the greater Brazos Valley, you will pass one of our friendly employees calling on our 500+ retail customers. Based in Brenham, MHD prides itself on service, quality, and community involvement delivering consistently over 65% market share throughout our territory. For more information, visit www.mhdbud.com.