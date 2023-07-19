HDA Architects Completes High-Profile Topline Logistics Center in Ocala, Florida

HDA Architects, one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms, recently completed a new 457,000 SF Class-A speculative industrial facility with immediate access to the strategic I-75 corridor in Ocala, Florida.

Featuring a cross-dock layout, a 36′ clear height with 95 dock doors and four drive-in doors, Topline Logistics Center offers tenants an ideal opportunity to conveniently serve the three large cities of Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville. With 75 percent of cargo traffic into Florida handled by Interstate 75, Topline’s location positions it as a prime hub in one of the state’s fastest growing industrial markets.

The facility also offers 110 trailer parking spaces and storefront office space located in the southeast, southwest and northwest corners. Thirty-five acres worth of sitework was performed in preparation for the $28 M facility. Work on the site began in March of 2022 and was completed early in just twelve months.

The project was developed by Stonemont Financial Group, a privately held real estate firm based in Atlanta, GA, and US Capital Development, a real estate development company based in St. Louis, MO, and built by Frampton Construction, a full-service construction firm headquartered in Charleston, SC.

With more than 2.75 M square feet of dynamic design completed in just the past two years for industrial spaces, HDA is thrilled to add Topline Logistics Center to its portfolio.

“As Central Florida becomes one of the national epicenters for e-commerce traffic and activity in the decade ahead, Topline Logistics Center is an optimal solution to meet market demand,” said Patrick Holleran, HDA Vice President. “Projects like Topline are an excellent example of how HDA continues to address the ever-increasing need for seamless and efficient industrial design across the U.S.”

Team members’ feedback echoes Holleran and shows how HDA’s expertise and core values made the project a success. “Our team was excited to partner with HDA Architects on Topline Logistics Center as they provide first-class design, communication, and customer service, that goes above and beyond market standards. Frampton and HDA always have common goals while keeping the client’s needs top of mind. We look forward to collaborating with HDA on future endeavors to deliver the highest quality product to our clients,” said Drew Knighten, Project Manager, Frampton Construction.

Avery Dorr, Vice President of Stonemont Financial Group, said, “We had the pleasure of working with HDA on the Topline Logistics Center in Ocala, FL. The 457,000 SF Class A facility was designed to meet the standards of logistics and warehouse users in a location with superior access to key logistics infrastructure and an abundant labor force. We appreciate the partnership with HDA and look forward to working together on future projects across the country.”

For more information about HDA and its industrial architectural solutions, visit www.hdai.com/distribution-warehousing or contact Patrick Holleran at 314.780.1204.

