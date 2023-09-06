HDA Architects Elevates Growth with New Principals, Expanded Leadership Team

HDA Architects, one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms, enhanced its leadership team with the recent promotions of Patrick Holleran, Brice Zickuhr and Angela Feddersen to Senior Principal, and Josh Goodman and Kent Wagster to Principal. As new or elevated Principals of the firm, these individuals join Jack Holleran, President of HDA, in spearheading the continued growth and expansion of the firm throughout the U.S. and into new markets.

“I’m thrilled to announce our new leadership team that will help shape HDA Architects’ future. Patrick, Brice, Angela, Josh and Kent are all tremendous individuals with unique, complementary skill sets and talents, which make for a formidable group,” said Jack Holleran, HDA President. “This team has substantially grown our business through new markets, insights and innovations. Their promotions are well deserved and reflect their integral status at HDA.”

Patrick Holleran

Patrick Holleran was promoted from Vice President to Senior Principal, Business Development. Over the past 23 years at HDA, Holleran’s skills in business development, marketing and public relations have been instrumental in the firm’s brand awareness, market expansion and growth. His role in day-to-day operations of the firm and strategic business solutions solidify the firm’s pipeline of work. Holleran is a member of the Urban Land Institute, Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

Brice Zichuhr

Brice Zickuhr, AIA, NCARB, was promoted from Director of Operations to Senior Principal, Operations. His three decades of experience as a licensed architect allows for optimal oversight of all firm construction documents, operational resources, schedules and quality control. He has worked on a wide variety of projects ranging from warehouse/distribution to multi-family to institutional and specializes in design-build/integrated delivery project methods. Zickuhr joined HDA in 2019 and has been key in implementing seamless operational procedures for the firm.

Angela Feddersen

Angela Feddersen, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, was promoted from Principal to Senior Principal – Denver. Feddersen joined HDA in 2022 to lead the firm’s newly formed Denver, Colorado office and has a strong track record for nearly three decades of expertly guiding clients through the design process. Feddersen is active in the Denver community, including the Denver Downtown Partnership, United States Green Building Council, NAIOP and Urban Land Institute.

Josh Goodman

Josh Goodman, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, was promoted from Project Director to Principal. With over two decades of experience, his extensive knowledge particularly in the industrial, beverage, high-rise/mixed-use and automotive markets allows for continued successful client relationships and facilities that serve end users well for decades. Goodman joined HDA in 2004 and has volunteered with Rockwood School District’s Partners in Education program, teaching an accelerated class and reviewing student architectural projects, since 2010.

Kent Wagster

Kent Wagster was promoted from Project Director to Principal. With nearly three decades of experience, Wagster offers clients a well-versed and practical approach to executing successful senior living, hospitality, multi-family and commercial projects. He joined HDA in 2021 and has been an essential element to the firm’s expansion into the senior living and multi-family markets. Wagster is actively involved in mentoring younger staff and participating in business development initiatives for the firm.

The new and elevated Principals are each responsible for growing specific market sectors for the firm in which they have extensive experience. All Principals will work closely with Jack Holleran on HDA’s strategic planning, business development and organizational growth.

“As part of our long-term leadership planning and the continued success of HDA, I am excited to see Patrick, Brice, Angela, Josh and Kent tackle their new roles. Each exhibits the core values that HDA is known for and has a track record of success throughout their career,” said Jack Holleran. “I’m confident they will take our best-in-class staff and the firm to new and extraordinary heights.”

It starts with a vision. More than just a motto, this is the philosophy that first formed HDA Architects and has continued to bolster its exponential growth as one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms. Since 1986, HDA has executed creative and timeless design with exceptional customer service, resulting in over 100 million square feet of dynamic space in 44 states at a construction value over $3 billion. The firm, with offices in St. Louis, MO, and Denver, CO, specializes in a variety of markets including beverage wholesaler, industrial/distribution, adaptive reuse, office/commercial, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use, hospitality, and craft brewery projects. For more information, visit www.hdai.com or follow us on social media using the hashtag #itstartswithavision.