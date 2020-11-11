HDA Architects Merge with Green Street St. Louis

With over half a century of combined experience, HDA Architects (“HDA”) and Green Street St. Louis (“Green Street”) are joining forces to create a fully integrated design, construction and development company.



HDA will assimilate under Green Street’s umbrella of services led by Paul Giacoletto to provide a full spectrum of design related opportunities for Green Street while continuing to provide professional design services to its multi-state platform of clients in the office, industrial, beverage, multi-family, hospitality, mixed-use and craft brewery market sectors. Jack Holleran, President since 1986, will remain with the company as President and will be part of management of the overall company. Patrick Holleran, Vice President, has been with HDA since 2000 and will remain in charge of Marketing and Sales.



The merger with HDA is a natural step in being able to offer a larger platform of services. “This is such an exciting time for our two companies,” said Giacoletto. “While I can’t take credit for the quote, ‘There is immense power when a group of people with similar interest comes together to work toward a common goal’. That’s exactly how I feel about Green Street and HDA”.



“I reunited with Paul in 2015 for the design and construction of Two Twelve Clayton, a 26-story multifamily building in Clayton and we had a lot of fun,” said Jack Holleran. “I hired Paul for his first job as an architect out of college and now as a principal at Green Street he is leading the effort for a fully integrated design, construction and development. I’m very excited to join Paul, Phil, Kevin and the Green Street team and preserving the HDA legacy of always doing the right thing for clients and staff”.



Phil Hulse, Green Street founder and CEO, created Green Street in 2008. After 25 years in commercial real estate, Hulse saw the need to develop real estate differently. Green Street’s focus is the successful redevelopment of underutilized properties within the urban core, using sustainable building methods when able.



“Along with my financial partner, Kevin Morrell, we have expanded Green Street’s real estate platform in response to meeting the region’s unmet needs,” says Hulse. “The acquisition of HDA allows both of our companies to expand our reach and offerings under the umbrella of a fully integrated design, construction and development firm. We are excited to partner with Jack and Patrick Holleran, their team and the iconic brand that is HDA to create more development opportunities for St. Louis and beyond”.



With the close of the merger, we are happy to announce our new logo, a modern twist on a classic layout. Still playing homage to Holleran and Duitsman, we are now fully integrated as part of the Green Street family.









About HDA

In 1986, Jack Holleran, co-founder and President of HDA, built his firm focused on master planning and designing buildings for developers. Patrick Holleran, Vice President of HDA, joined the firm in 2000 to develop a niche market designing beverage facilities that now has over 155 buildings across the country. Through our journey, the HDA staff has designed over 100 million square feet of projects in 44 states at a construction value of over $3 billion. We attribute our success to selectively targeting clients and projects, offering superior design and construction drawings. #itstartswithavision. To learn more, visit www.hdai.com.



Green Street St. Louis is an entrepreneurial, full-service real estate solutions provider. Green Street distinguishes itself through the application of sustainable design and building principles in the adaptive reuse of infill locations. With over 5 million square feet of development experience, Green Street utilizes its established experience to complete innovative real estate projects as an advisor, a developer, and as a property owner. #makemorepossible. To learn more, visit www.greenstreetstl.com.