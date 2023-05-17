HDA Architects Selected for Two New Love’s Truck Solutions Facilities Across the U.S.

HDA Architects, one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms, is nearing completion on one new Love’s Truck Solutions facility in Natalia, TX, while another location in Brigham, UT, is just beginning. Due to the firm’s design acumen that exceeded budget and timeline expectations on Love’s Natalia facility, HDA was selected to complete the additional fast-track project in Brigham.

Love’s Truck Solutions – Natalia is a 252,500 square foot, $23 million facility that will contain a tire warehouse, temperature-controlled storage space, retread bays and a 5,500 square foot office. Building components include two drive-up doors, 24 full docks and 4 overhead door KO panels. Located adjacent to an existing Love’s Travel Stop, the concrete tilt-up facility will serve as an essential component to conveniently serving Love’s customers all in one location.

The Natalia, TX, location is on track to beat its expected completion date, wrapping up construction this August. The team consists of Catamount Constructors (General Contractor), Ambrose Property Group (Developer), Vickrey & Associates, LLC (Civil Engineer) and Alper Audi, Inc. (Structural Engineer).

Love’s Truck Solutions – Brigham is a 238,000 square foot, $20 million facility that mirrors the first with a tire warehouse, temperature-controlled storage space, retread bays and a 5,500 square foot office. However, this location will also offer a training facility space and training service bay. Building components include 24 full docks and 4 overhead door KO panels. The concrete tilt-up exterior with steel frame facility is situated just one block away from an existing Love’s Travel Stop, again ensuring an exceptional experience for customers.

Earthwork for the Brigham, UT, location began in early May. The team consists of Catamount Constructors (General Contractor), Ambrose Property Group (Developer), Hansen & Associates (Civil Engineer) and Alper Audi, Inc. (Structural Engineer).

“With the need for distribution and industrial support ever-increasing, the construction of these two facilities for Love’s Truck Solutions couldn’t come at a better time,” said Patrick Holleran, HDA Architects Vice President. “The buildings’ efficient and streamlined designs will allow for quick and comprehensive service. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with first-rate partners like Catamount Constructors, Ambrose Property Group and the entire team to bring Love’s vision to life.”

Chris Copeland, Vice President of Industrial at Catamount Constructors, commented, “It has been a privilege to be involved in the construction of the two Love’s projects in Natalia and Brigham City and bring value to the Love’s service teams with these new properties. We are grateful to work with the project partners of HDA Architects, Ambrose Property Group, and Love’s, whose collective expertise and dedication have made these projects a success.”

It starts with a vision. More than just a motto, this is the philosophy that first formed HDA Architects and has continued to bolster its exponential growth as one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms. Since 1986, HDA has executed creative and timeless design with exceptional customer service, resulting in over 100 million square feet of dynamic space in 44 states at a construction value over $3 billion. The firm, with offices in St. Louis, MO, and Denver, CO, specializes in a variety of markets including beverage wholesaler, interiors, industrial/distribution, power retail centers, office/commercial, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use, hospitality, and craft brewery projects. For more information, visit www.hdai.com, call 636.449.1175 or follow us on social media using the hashtag #itstartswithavision.