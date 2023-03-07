HDA Bolsters Architectural Practice with New Hires, Promotions

HDA Architects, one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms, recently hired two new architectural staff and promoted three integral team members as a result of continued growth.

Anthony Zinser

Anthony Zinser, Senior Associate, brings eight years of experience to the firm with a strong portfolio in municipal, healthcare and first response facilities. His expertise in curtain wall systems and building exteriors are a tremendous asset to the team. When he is not working, Zinser enjoys spending time with his wife and two children and volunteering with his church.

John Hardie

John Hardie, Associate, joined HDA as a recent graduate of the University of Kansas with a Master or Architecture. He adds an impressive design resume to the firm, receiving the Architectural MasterPrize Student Award and the AIA Kansas Student Award for his Studio 509 Design-Build project. He was also a 2022 H.U.D. Affordable Housing competition finalist and is skilled in a wide variety of design programs.

“Anthony and John are two fantastic additions to our talented team of architects,” said Patrick Holleran, HDA Vice President. “Anthony’s solid track record of creative problem-solving and John’s fresh perspective reflect our innovative approach and will make a positive impact. We’re thrilled to have them on the team.”

Three existing HDA staff were recognized for their dedication, exceptional work ethic and design acumen that have heavily influenced the firm’s progress. Steve Mueller, LEED AP BD+C, and Kevin Gremmelsbacher, AIA, RA, were promoted to Senior Project Manager, and Adam Brkljach was promoted to Senior Associate/BIM Manager.

Steve Mueller

Mueller joined HDA in 2021 and has a strong track record of excellent client relationships. With more than 40 years of experience, his wealth of knowledge in a wide variety of markets is incredibly valuable to the team. Mueller is a key component to the success of several ongoing high-profile multi-family projects across the St. Louis region. He is involved with the USGBC Missouri Gateway Chapter, St. Michael’s Army and the Affton Food Pantry and can be found at just about any St. Louis Blues game.

Kevin Gremmelsbacher

Gremmelsbacher has been with HDA since 2013 and started as the firm’s BIM Manager. He was instrumental in forming HDA’s REVIT standards and employee training. Gremmelsbacher has been essential on dozens of projects during his tenure at HDA, including the iconic Two Twelve Clayton multi-family high-rise, Anew Rooftop, and multiple beverage distributor facilities. When out of the office, he enjoys trying new restaurants, fishing, camping and hiking.

Adam Brkljach

Brkljach also joined HDA in 2021 and has several years of experience in the industry. Currently pursuing his master’s in information systems, his passion for technology and attention to detail make him a perfect fit as the new BIM Manager for the firm. Brkljach has been an important team member on multiple projects including several industrial, retail and commercial facilities. He is an active volunteer with JDRF and the Alzheimer’s Association and enjoys spending time outdoors on the farm.

“We couldn’t be more proud of these three outstanding team members,” said Holleran. “Each one of them brings a unique skillset that has propelled the firm to continued success and growth. These promotions are well deserved and reflect their phenomenal value and commitment.”

It starts with a vision. More than just a motto, this is the philosophy that first formed HDA Architects and has continued to bolster its exponential growth as one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms. Since 1986, HDA has executed creative and timeless design with exceptional customer service, resulting in over 100 million square feet of dynamic space in 44 states at a construction value over $3 billion. The firm, with offices in St. Louis, MO, and Denver, CO, specializes in a variety of markets including beverage wholesaler, interiors, industrial/distribution, power retail centers, office/commercial, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use, hospitality, and craft brewery projects. For more information, visit www.hdai.com, call 636.449.1175 or follow us on social media using the hashtag #itstartswithavision.