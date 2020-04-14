HDA Completes Office Building in Frontenac, MO for Desco Group

Published on in Companies/News

HDA recently completed a 36,000 Square Foot Class “A” Office Building in Frontenac, Missouri for The Desco Group. The building is highlighted with an all brick exterior, 3 story curtain wall system, cable rail at lobby stair with wood rails, and maple wood paneling at the lobby accent wall. The three-story office building first floor will consist of high end retail space.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*