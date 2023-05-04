HDA Denver Office Flourishes with New Projects, Substantial Growth

In alignment with continued growth and expansion of the firm, HDA Architects’ Denver office has added several new projects to its roster in just under nine months. Spearheaded by industry veteran and Principal Angela Feddersen, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, projects range from large multi-family developments to exciting new retail establishments.

Highlighting the project roster for HDA Denver is the 90,000 SF multi-family development that will include 47 market rate townhomes in Evergreen, CO. The project is nearing completion of construction documentation and is estimated to be $23 M.

Recently added projects include the 5,600 SF expansion and renovation of Fjällräven in downtown Boulder, CO, which is located within the iconic Pearl Street Mall. As the product demand from this flagship brand center continues to skyrocket, an upgraded, larger store for the outdoor clothing equipment company was needed.

Three new restaurants for The ONE Group are also currently in various design phases, including two Kona Grill restaurants in Henderson, NV, and Tigard, OR, and a restaurant debuting under their new brand concept called Saltwater Social in Denver, CO. The design of all three new locations reflects The One Group’s upscale and polished casual, high-energy atmosphere and will bolster their position as the global leader in “Vibe Dining.”

In addition, HDA’s Denver team has already completed its first project, a MAX Boutique high-end women’s fashion shop. Located in Cherry Creek North, this 2,000 SF interior tenant improvement for the “Style Leader” as named by Harper’s Bazaar showcases its unique assortment of top women’s designer and contemporary collections.

“The quick success of our Denver office is truly exhilarating,” said Angela Feddersen, Principal, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. “Expanding the HDA brand in the region not only allows for additional opportunities but helps us to better serve our clients throughout the U.S. We have some fantastic clients that are shaping the Denver market and beyond, and it’s been a privilege to work alongside them.”

Patrick Holleran, HDA’s Vice President, is thrilled with the progress of the Denver office in just a few months. “Angela and her team have really hit the ground running and kept that momentum high,” Holleran said. “The addition of so many new projects with more on the horizon validates our strategic move to the area and the strength of the HDA brand across the country.”

For more information on how HDA’s Denver team can help craft your vision, visit hdai.com or contact Feddersen at afeddersen@hdai.com.

About HDA Architects

It starts with a vision. More than just a motto, this is the philosophy that first formed HDA Architects and has continued to bolster its exponential growth as one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms. Since 1986, HDA has executed creative and timeless design with exceptional customer service, resulting in over 100 million square feet of dynamic space in 44 states at a construction value over $3 billion. The firm, with offices in St. Louis, MO, and Denver, CO, specializes in a variety of markets including beverage wholesaler, interiors, industrial/distribution, power retail centers, office/commercial, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use, hospitality, and craft brewery projects. For more information, visit www.hdai.com, call 720.770.0805 or follow us on social media using the hashtag #itstartswithavision.