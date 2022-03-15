HDA Retained by Stonemont and US Capital to Design $33 Million Logistics Center

HDA Architects (“HDA”) has been engaged by St. Louis-based US Capital Development (“US Capital”) and Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group (“Stonemont”) to design Topline Logistics Center, a $33 million, Class A speculative cross-dock facility on 35 acres in Ocala, Florida.

“Central Florida is becoming one of the national epicenters for e-commerce traffic and activity in the decade ahead,” said Patrick Holleran, vice president of HDA. “The limited supply of bulk distribution centers across the region presents considerable opportunity for projects like this to meet market demand. It will create operational efficiencies and boost overall productivity for e-commerce and logistics users.”

Completion of the 457,054 square foot development is expected in early 2023. Building components include concrete tilt-up panels, mechanically fastened TPO roof, 36-foot clear height ceiling, 95 truck doors and two future office entrances. Topline Logistics Center is expected to draw interest from leading players in the e-commerce and logistics arenas.

“Ocala provides access to top-tier infrastructure networks and strong labor pools, making it a natural choice for the next phase of our Florida expansion,” Avery Dorr, vice president of Stonemont. “We are excited to continue our growth across the state of Florida. We anticipate achieving full lease-up on the project before construction wraps up next year.”

“It Starts With A Vision” remains more than just a motto to HDA; it is how the company truly began and has continued to grow. Over their 30 plus year-old history, they have expanded their business from traditional office buildings into varied market segments to include beverage wholesaler, interiors, industrial / distribution, power retail centers, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use and craft brewery market sectors. Through their journey, the HDA staff has designed over 100 million square feet of projects in 44 states at a construction value of over $3 billion. #itstartswithavision. To learn more, visit www.hdai.com.

Stonemont is a private real estate firm founded on a simple strategy: to combine the experience and resources of a large institution with the creativity and flexibility of an entrepreneurial firm. They have maintained this philosophy throughout their growth, allowing them to stand out among our peers in the real estate investment management industry. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Stonemont is a diversified investment manager for public and private institutions and private capital clients, with over $2 billion in assets under management. To lean more, visit www.stonemontfinancial.com.

