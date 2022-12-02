Hefner Hired as ASCC Executive Director

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO is pleased to announce the hiring of Gordon Raymond Hefner as executive director. Hefner replaces Bev Garnant who led the association for over twenty years. Hefner possesses over twenty-seven years of association management experience in the construction trades. He will be responsible for the administration of all ASCC programs and will oversee its office staff of eight.

Hefner possesses a B.A. from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, an M.A. from Webster University where he was a “distinguished” graduate. He holds a Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential from the American Society of Association Executives.

ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 720 member companies in the United States and 11 foreign countries.