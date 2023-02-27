Helmkamp Construction adds Brandon Lange to Project Management Team

Helmkamp Construction continues to grow with the addition of Brandon Lange to their project management team. Lange joins Helmkamp as a 2014 civil engineering graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with nine years of project management experience. He will be mainly focused on serving Helmkamp’s clients in building and life science markets.

When asked why he decided to join Helmkamp Construction, he said, “I have the desire to expand my construction knowledge, and the diversity of work types Helmkamp delivers will help me to do that.”

Helmkamp President and Owner Rob Johnes said, “I am pleased to announce Brandon as the most recent addition to our team. Brandon’s experience compliments the rest of the team’s, which will help us continue to move forward with providing a reliable, consistent, and quality construction experience on our client’s larger and complex projects.”

Lange says he looks most forward to learning and growing his career while building relationships with customers and coworkers. He’s excited to join a great team that is close to home. He currently resides in Edwardsville, Illinois, with his wife, Kirstie. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and mountain biking outside of the office.