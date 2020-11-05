Helmkamp Construction Adds New Interns to Project Team

Management School at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and recently added two more, Paityn Jansen and Brandon Buhs, to their team.

“I first came across Helmkamp when applying for their scholarship,” said Jansen. “I ended up receiving the scholarship and was allowed to visit the Helmkamp office to take a picture and meet with the president of the company, Rob Johnes. I was able to get to talk to Rob about the company and the industry. I have known for a while now that I want to work for a general contractor and be able to see jobs from start to finish, being a part of the whole process. After talking with Rob, I knew that Helmkamp would be a good fit for me if the opportunity presented itself, so there was no hesitation in accepting the internship when Helmkamp offered it to me.”

Buhs said “I chose to accept an internship at Helmkamp because I was looking for a company that could offer an in-depth look into the construction field and a supportive work atmosphere that helps their employees perform to their full potential. I felt that Helmkamp could offer mentoring from experienced professionals who could teach me things that can’t be learned in the classroom. I am glad to be a part of the team and look forward to a great experience at Helmkamp Construction Company.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides pre-construction and construction services to the professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Jansen is currently focused on learning from the pre-construction and estimating team, while Buhs is being mentored in the field on select Building and Life Science projects. Both Buhs and Jansen are projected to graduate in the Spring of 2022.

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Helmkamp self-performs excavations, concrete foundations and slabs, structural steel, rough and finish carpentry, labs, millwright equipment installations, and laser alignment/precision leveling. Helmkamp Construction Co. serves clients in the St. Louis metro area but has also performed work for customers in 25 states to date. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.