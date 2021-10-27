Helmkamp Construction Recognized with ISN RAVS Plus for Safety Achievements

Helmkamp Construction was recently selected for an ISNetworld RAVS Plus® safety audit and successfully completed the process. Contractors are randomly selected for the assessment based on the types of work they provide, the types of clients they provide these services to, and their ratings within those client relationships in the ISN system. The stringent criteria often required by industrial clients dictates whether a contractor has the health and safety processes needed to perform work at their facilities at the highest level.

ISN is a global leader among contractor management platforms. They focus on connecting nearly 650 hiring clients with qualified contractors. While a contractor might be in the ISN network, only about 10% of those 75,000 active contractors are endorsed as RAVS (Review and Verification Services) Plus® Participants, meaning those select contractors have proven to have the necessary safety procedures and training systems into place. Essentially resulting in the reassurance that Helmkamp Construction “walks the talk” when it comes to safety and performing at the highest regulated standards expected by hiring clients utilizing the ISN network.

Helmkamp was required to demonstrate their health, safety, and environmental (HSE) processes are implemented as a part of their daily operations by way of the following key elements:

Review of recent employee training records

Assessment of applicable supporting documentation (such as completed equipment inspection checklists and work permits)

Evaluation of employee HSE knowledge

Interview by an ISN safety professional with company management

Following a final interview between Helmkamp’s Safety Director, Luke LaBeau, and an ISN safety professional, Helmkamp was awarded with the RAVS Plus® status. LaBeau stated “This is a proud moment at Helmkamp Construction. The achievement not only validates us to current and potential customers, but also internally to the culture we have built. We implement and uphold our safety programs to benefit the health and safety of our employees, subcontractors, and clients on every project. Safety is at the forefront of what we do, and every person has a part in it that’s taken very seriously. It’s the Helmkamp way.”

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Helmkamp self-performs excavations, concrete foundations, structural steel, rough and finish carpentry, labs, millwright equipment installations, and laser alignment/precision leveling. Helmkamp Construction Co. serves clients in the St. Louis metro area but has also performed work for customers in 25 states to date. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

