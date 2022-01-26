Helmkamp Construction Structures for Growth, Hires Additions to Project Management Team

Helmkamp Construction Co. recently promoted several members of their project management team to allow for continued growth of larger projects in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. The most notable of these was the promotion of Senior Project Manager, Kyle Ogden, to Project Director. “As Project Director, Kyle will still be involved in larger projects and accounts, but he will also be more involved in developing new accounts and Project Managers and Assistant Project Managers on our team. Kyle will also be responsible for driving various company-wide improvement initiatives” said Helmkamp’s President, Rob Johnes.

Johnes made other changes to the existing team including the promotion of Project Manager, Jeremy Sneddon, to Senior Project Manager due to “his ability to successfully execute challenging projects repeatedly over many years.” Estimators, Andy Reynolds and Nathan Knackstedt, were both promoted to Senior Estimator roles noting “these well-deserved promotions reflect the growth in capabilities of Andy & Nathan in starting and developing our estimating department and capabilities. The professionalism they bring to Helmkamp’s estimating efforts allows us to pursue larger and more complex projects while still providing quality, detailed estimates and solutions to our clients.”

Helmkamp Construction has been a general contractor in the metro-east area since 1938. Johnes, who started his career at Helmkamp in 1997, acquired the third-generation family business in 2018. His goal was to be the same trusted contractor known by its employees and customers, while steadily growing the business. A strong outlook for 2022 meant adding talented new members to the project management team to help support that growth.

Estimator, Logan Reynolds joined Helmkamp Construction’s growing estimating department. He is a Missouri S&T graduate who is excited about the culture and working with the people at Helmkamp. Austin Reams, another new addition to the team, joined Helmkamp as an Assistant Project Manager. Reams is a construction management graduate from SIU-Edwardsville who looks forward to learning from the diverse expertise of Helmkamp’s longtime project managers. “It seems like project managers join Helmkamp and never leave. After speaking with Rob, it just seemed like a great fit to work here. This company has a great reputation and I’m excited to help keep it that way.”

