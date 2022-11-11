Helmkamp Promotes Eric Shumake to Project Manager

Eric Shumake, formerly Assistant Project Manager at Helmkamp Construction Co., has been promoted to Project Manager.

The general contractor proudly announced this week that Shumake will be taking a higher project management position among its team of Industrial project managers. Shumake is a former Manager for the U.S. Army who joined Helmkamp Construction in 2019 as an intern while completing his degree in Construction Management at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. He was quickly exposed to many types of construction projects across Helmkamp’s diverse client portfolio. However, Shumake found he most enjoyed and thrived in industrial construction environments.

Shumake, alongside Helmkamp’s Director of Operations, most recently managed a 10-month-long, out-of-state, complex civil construction project at a power plant, further proving his ability and commitment to deliver highly successful results for industrial clients. These clients partner with select pre-qualified contractors who have expertise in performing heavy industrial work at the highest regulated safety standards, an area that Helmkamp Construction Co. is known for. Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets, primarily serving corporate clients in the St. Louis metro area. Helmkamp offers pre-construction, construction, and design/build services, as well as out-of-state capabilities. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com