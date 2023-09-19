Helmkamp Promotes Mark McGuire to Superintendent

Helmkamp Construction is proud to announce the promotion of Mark McGuire to Superintendent. McGuire began his construction career with Helmkamp in January of 2015 as a Carpenter’s Apprentice. With nearly nine years of experience and growth at Helmkamp, he is looked at as a bright, up-and-coming leader among our team in the field.

Kyle Ogden, Helmkamp’s Vice President of Building & Life Science Construction, said “Mark has been a great example of how intelligence and hard work pay off. He has grown into a knowledgeable, capable, and respected individual who has been mentored under some of our best long-time superintendents. We’re excited for him to continue a long and satisfying career with Helmkamp.”

McGuire’s transition to Superintendent comes at a time when labor shortages and a generational skills gap continue to be a rising challenge in the construction industry. According to a recent study by the Associated General Contractors of America, 88% of construction firms are having a hard time finding workers to hire. There are simply less skilled people entering the workforce as the older, more experienced construction workers prepare to retire. Helmkamp is preparing for this shift as the average tenure of current Helmkamp superintendents is 17 years, a few of whom have been with the company for over 30 years.

McGuire resides in Edwardsville, IL with his wife Rebecca.