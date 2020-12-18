Help Elderly Homeowners and Get State Tax Credits

Give the gift of free home repair to local homeowners in need while giving yourself a valuable tax-break. From now until the end of 2021 qualified* businesses and individuals who donate to Rebuilding Together St. Louis can help elderly local homeowners remain safely in their homes and receive Missouri State Tax Credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program. The minimum qualifying contribution is just $1000, which can make all the difference in the world to an elderly homeowner who cannot afford basic home maintenance. For example, those funds can:

Fix a leaking roof which can wreak havoc on ceilings, walls, foundations

Weather-proof a home to save on potentially budget-busting heating and cooling bells

Install handrails allowing independence for mobility and personal care

Repair an entry way which may be a trip-hazard which can cause a fall

Fix dangerous faulty wiring

These are just a few examples of how your contribution can help. The amount of the tax relief is 50 percent of the donated amount. For example, a $5000 donation will result in a $2500 Missouri State Tax Credit.

“Research shows that keeping homes in good repair is key to stabilizing neighborhoods,” says Elaine Powers, executive director of Rebuilding Together St. Louis. “In more than 25 years, we have rehabbed over 3500 homes, 68 community centers or spaces and touched more than 50,000 lives.”

Rebuilding Together supports this cause with a very simple idea. Individuals, organizations and corporations provide both financial support and volunteers for a single day of home repair for disadvantaged homeowners. In one day of service employees, community groups, corporate staffs and others work side by side with paint brushes, hammers, saws and landscaping tools. On Rebuild Days, supporters do more than repair homes: they cultivate camaraderie, discover new skills, develop self-confidence and best of all, get the immeasurable gratification of helping someone in need.

And you can give with confidence! Charity Navigator gives Rebuilding Together St. Louis a 100 out of 100 Encompass rating. Encompass ratings are scored from 0-100 based on available data. A score of 75 or above indicates that a nonprofit is effective and transparent in the areas being assessed, based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. This results in a “Give with Confidence” designation on their Charity Navigator pages.

Currently the nonprofit has more than $100,000 in available tax credits. While they are valid through December 31, 2021, to get a tax credit for the 2020 calendar year, the contribution must be made by December 31, 2020.

*Eligible donors are businesses and individuals who operate a sole proprietorship, operate a farm, have rental property or have royalty income, as well as a shareholder in an S-corporation, a partner in a Partnership or a member of a Limited Liability Corporation. It is best to consult a tax professional to verify eligibility of tax credits. For more information visit www.RebuildingToghter-STL.org or call 314.918.9918, ext. 111.

About Rebuilding Together St. Louis

For close to 30 years Rebuilding Together St. Louis has provided free home repair to low income homeowners and veterans in need so they may remain safely and comfortably in their own homes. Since its founding, the organization has rehabbed more than 3500 homes; 68 community spaces and touched more than 57,000 lives. The St. Louis affiliate is a leader among the more than 120 affiliates nationwide. St. Louis and has received a 100 out of 100 Encompass rating by Charity Navigator. For more information visit www.RebuildingTogether-STL.org, call 314.918.9918.