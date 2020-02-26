Henty & Associates Architects Acquires Pfaff Architects

The architectural firm of Henty & Associates Architects is pleased to announce they have acquired Pfaff Architects. Henty & Associates Architects established in 1994, will now be called Henty+Pfaff & Associates Architects.

The firm specializes in commercial developments, focusing on Hotel and Hospitality, Senior Living and Corporate Office. Jeff Henty will lead the firm as president. John Pfaff will continue to be involved in project design and development. The team is excited to bring the combined experience of these professionals to their clients.

Photo above: Jeff Henty