Holland Begins Constructing New Midtown Apartment Development in St. Louis

Holland Construction Services has begun construction on The Edwin on Grand, a $60 million apartment development located in Midtown St. Louis near SSM Health’s new hospital campus, St. Louis University and Grand Center. The development, which will be located along Grand Boulevard between Gratiot and Papin Streets, will include a Target on the ground floor with additional retail space. The project has a planned completion date of October of 2023.

This apartment complex is the latest addition to the Pier Property Group’s Steelcote Square District, a more than $100 million investment in Midtown St. Louis. This area includes several of Pier Property Group’s multi-family complexes including the Steelcote Lofts, Steelcote Crossing and Mill Creek Flats.

“This unique apartment development is a huge success for the St. Louis area and the Midtown community in particular,” said Holland Vice President and Multi-Family Project Executive Doug Weber. “The demand for multi-family units has only continued to grow and we are happy to be a part of the development of this upcoming, exciting area.”

In addition to Target, the 350,000 square foot development will include 196 apartment units and incorporate a 200-space parking garage along with 140 surface parking spaces. The Target on the ground floor will be 70,000 square feet. The Edwin will have a rooftop pool with views of downtown St. Louis along with many other resident amenities including a fitness center.

This is the fourth multi-family project Holland Construction Services has partnered with Pier Property Group on in recent years. The team also recently completed the Flats at Dorsett Ridge in Maryland Heights and is currently working on the Flats at Wildhorse Village in Chesterfield and Mill Creek Flats in Midtown.

“We’ve developed a very good working relationship with Holland which helps these projects run smoothly,” said Developer Michael Hamburg with Pier Property Group. “Holland’s team, and the process-oriented approach they take to their work always impresses me. I’m excited to see what this apartment development will bring to the area and have no doubt it will attract even more people to Midtown St. Louis.”

A St. Louis based design firm, Arcturis, is the architect for this project.

