Holland Completes Renovation Work at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Holland Construction Services has completed a significant renovation project for HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon which will provide additional space for patient and hospital services.

The project included an 8,000 sq. ft. renovation of the hospital’s fifth floor, which was formerly a rehabilitation gym, shared patient areas and office space. Holland transformed the space into new patient care areas, a nursing station and a medication room. A 1,000 sq. ft. renovation was also completed on the second floor, where a patient holding area was converted into a new space for endoscopy procedures.

“Close coordination between Holland and our facilities and infection prevention team allowed the work to be completed with little disruption to other patient care areas,” said St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Patti Fischer. “Now that the project is complete, we are able to expand surgical offerings for endoscopy patients and further manage patient placement efforts during a very challenging year.”

Holland previously served as the construction manager, in a joint venture with Alberici, for the construction of the new $300 million, 360,000 sq. ft. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in addition to the adjoining 140,000 sq. ft. ambulatory care center and physician’s building completed in 2017.

Holland Project Manager Steve Bauer said completing a renovation project in a hospital setting while in the midst of a pandemic, brought a unique set of challenges.

“Adaptability and communication were two of the biggest factors in making this project a success,” said Bauer. “There were several occasions when our work schedule would need to quickly change based on the patient load at the hospital, so we were able to pivot with them, and make sure we were still moving the project forward. We knew they had important work to do, and we wanted to make it as easy as possible for them while we completed the renovation. We’re proud that we were able to provide them with a more functional space for their current needs.”

Bauer said the project, which began in November of last year and was completed by July of this year, cost a total of $1.8 million. Kahler Slater served as the architect on the patient room project and BSA Architects Inc. served as the architect for the endoscopy project.

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, and is led by founder and CEO Bruce Holland, President Mike Marchal, and Vice President Doug Weber.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

