Holland Completing Pier Property Group’s Flats at Dorsett Ridge

By KERRY L. SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

A 214-unit apartment community near the intersection of I-270 and Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights is expected to reach substantial completion by Dec. 10.

Owner/Developer Pier Property Group of St. Louis and Construction Manager Holland Construction Services of Swansea, IL are partners on the $40 million project.

Amenities include clubhouse space with a golf simulator room, an outdoor swimming pool, grilling stations and firepits and a dog park. Residents of The Flats at Dorsett Ridge will also have access to the development’s parking garage.

Holland Project Manager Miranda Stevens said construction of the four-story, wood frame structures began in May 2020 and is on schedule.

“The Flats at Dorsett Ridge has a modern, sleek building façade that includes contemporary aluminum siding, black and grey brick and wood-tone plank siding,” Stevens said. “The balcony and railing sidings are aluminum with a mesh appearance. It’s a striking look, and it complements the city of Maryland Heights well. This is the first new apartment community to be built here in years,” she added.

Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units comprise The Flats at Dorsett Ridge.

Managing the project’s suppliers, receiving materials on time and anticipating pandemic-driven supply chain delays, Stevens said, were key challenges that the project team overcame. The tight site and limited laydown and storage areas also provided challenges throughout the project.

Chesterfield-based SSC Engineering is working as structural engineer on The Flats at Dorsett Ridge. Chicago-based FitzGerald Associates is project architect. St. Louis-based Remiger Design is the project’s interior designer.

Holland and Pier Property Group are also building the Mill Creek Flats, a $25 million apartment community in historic Midtown St. Louis. Mill Creek Flats is slated for completion in Spring 2022.

