Holland Construction Begins Work on New O’Fallon, MO Apartment Complex

Holland Construction Services recently broke ground on a new $41.2 million apartment complex at 9200 Veterans Memorial Parkway in O’Fallon, Missouri for VITA Residential Property Management Group.

The Jewel Apartments, with convenient access off I-70 at Bryan Road (Exit 216) will comprise more than 248,000 square feet across 10 apartment buildings and a total of 240 one, two and three-bedroom apartment units. The project will offer eight different floor plans in addition to several amenities such as a clubhouse building and pool, a family room, fitness area, and dog park. The 16-acre complex will also include seven garage buildings with residential parking options.

Holland Construction’s Senior Project Manager Will Stajduhar said the project will be a unique development for the community. “Multi-family construction is an area where we have extensive experience so this project felt like a natural fit for us,” said Stajduhar. “We were able to work with the design team early on for this project and collaborate on several green initiative additions and design features which will make it a very attractive residential option for people wanting to live in the O’Fallon community.”

The exterior finish of the building will be stacked stone and Hardie Board fiber cement siding. The interior of the apartments will include tile and carpet flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and stainless-steel appliances. President and CEO of VITA Residential, Steve Sisson, said his company has developed several similar properties in Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas, but this was their first project in the St. Louis area.

“This was my first venture in Missouri and when searching for a general contractor everyone kept telling us about Holland,” said Sisson. “We didn’t know what kind of pricing to expect and were thrilled when they came in below budget. Since then, the greatest difference that I notice, aside from their professionalism, is the technology they bring to the table. I can literally see plan updates from my phone and get information as it changes in real time. I’ve never had that on a project before and it has saved me a tremendous amount of time.”

Sisson added that the Jewel Apartments is designed to offer people luxurious, resort-style amenities for an affordable price. In addition, all VITA Residential properties offer life skills opportunities for residents such as personal training and informational seminars. The Jewel Apartments is expected to be completed by September of 2021.

