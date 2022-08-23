Holland Construction Services Adds Three Additional Employees to Its Growing Team

Holland Construction Services has announced the addition of three new employees to its growing team. The new employees include Kent Richardson as Senior Virtual Design and Construction Engineer, Ashleigh Loehring as Project Administrator and Garrison West as Project Manager.

“2022 has been an outstanding year of growth for Holland Construction Services despite all of the challenges we’ve seen in the construction industry,” said Holland’s President Mike Marchal. “We have seen record growth and revenue this year and have been fortunate to attract top-level talent to join our team despite the labor shortages we know are happening in the construction industry. We are excited to continue to grow and work on more projects within the St. Louis Metro Area.”

“It has been wonderful to see how Holland has grown in the last few months by attracting high-caliber people to our team,” said Holland’s Human Resources Director Stacey Martin. “We have added 25 new team members since January and will add another 15 over the next few months in a variety of roles.”

To accommodate the growth, Holland is currently working to complete construction on its new St. Louis office which will open later this summer. The company currently has 17 active projects in the St. Louis Metro Area ranging from $1 million to over $70 million, with 10 of those projects valued at more than $20 million.

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible construction experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986. Holland is led by President Mike Marchal and founder and CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website atwww.hollandcs.com.

