Holland Construction Services Adds Two New Members to Growing Team

Holland Construction Services has announced the hiring of Senior Acquisition Specialist Susan Schultz and Marketing Director Neal Stewart to join its growing team. Holland has seen record growth and revenue in 2022, adding more than 25 team members so far, with an additional 15 expected to be added before next year.

“We feel so fortunate that we’ve been able to find such quality talent to join our team at Holland who understand our values and principles,” said Holland President Mike Marchal. “Culture has always been a founding principal at Holland so it’s been very important to us that while we are growing quickly, we are also adding team members that we know will succeed here. I feel very confident that both Neal and Susan will do an exceptional job in their roles as we move forward.”

Susan Schultz

Schultz has a background in higher education and has worked with universities in career development for the past 25 years. Her newly created position as a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist will include responsibilities such as working with Holland’s management team and industry leaders to attract quality talent, staffing open positions, and influencing the hiring process to pave a way for Holland’s success. Schultz said her goal is to continue developing Holland’s outreach with universities and increase employee recruitment efforts.

“My goal is to help with recruiting top talent to meet the needs of Holland’s continued growth,” said Schultz. “I have become familiar with Holland’s work and reputation in the community and believe that relationships are a hallmark of the success that they have created. I am excited to use my background to continue to attract top talent to Holland.”

Neal Stewart

Stewart, a Belleville Illinois native, comes to Holland with more than 25 years of marketing experience. He also serves as an adjunct professor at West Virginia University. His role includes overseeing Holland’s brand, leadership of all marketing efforts, reputation management, community outreach, and further development of video and photography assets for Holland.

“Holland’s brand has existed for 36 years and the fact that so much of their business is referrals and repeat clients is a testament to their success, “said Stewart. “The next frontier is to demonstrate their innovative and thought-leading culture to a new client audience and continue propelling that growth, especially in new sectors such as industrial. I’m excited to be part of their continued growth.”

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible construction experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986. Holland is led by President Mike Marchal and founder and CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

