Holland Construction Services Begins 2nd Phase of MidAmerica STL Airport Terminal Project

Holland Construction Services is beginning the second phase of the $30 million MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Terminal expansion project in coordination with the airport’s owner, St. Clair County. After completing Phase 1 of the four-phase project in 2020, Holland began preparations for Phase 2 in January, relocating the facility’s gas service and starting work on building the exterior shell for the expanded terminal building.

The 41,000 square foot expansion is part of the airport’s four-phase Passenger Terminal Modification project. The new space will include a new security screening area, two additional boarding bridges, a service animal relief area, family restrooms, a nursing room, an expanded departure lounge, added room for concessions and renovations to accommodate people with disabilities.

“While this is a four-phase and multi-year expansion project, the public will be able to see it progress quickly as the exterior shell of the new space is built,” said Steve Teipe, Holland project manager. “We’re excited to see the airport and Allegiant Airlines continue to grow and we’re proud to construct an addition that all of Southern Illinois and the St. Louis metro area can utilize.”

“The expansion is monumental for the airport, especially when you consider how far it has come over 20 years,” said MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Bryan Johnson. “Holland was selected as the general contractor for this project because of their credibility, reliability and reputation within the industry. This project will allow travelers to have a smoother, more comfortable, and convenient experience traveling through our airport, and we’re excited to see its completion.”

Construction on Phase 2 of the expansion project will be complete within a year with a cost of around $13 million of the $30 million total. Once complete, additional phases in the plan include improvements to the original terminal itself, including electrical work and other interior updates. Completion of the fourth and final phase is expected by late 2023.

