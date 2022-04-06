Holland Construction Services Begins New Multi-Family Project the Flats at Wildhorse Village in Chesterfield

Holland Construction Services has begun construction on The Flats at Wildhorse Village, a new $65 million, 266-unit luxury apartment complex in Chesterfield located at 350 Wildhorse Lake Blvd. The project, which is being developed by Pier Property Group, is expected to be completed in October of 2023 and is part of a mixed-use master development plan for the site.

“This is my fourth construction project with Holland Construction Services and I am always impressed by the way they manage and collaborate together,” said Pier Property Group Developer Michael Hamburg. “We just completed The Flats at Dorsett Ridge in Maryland Heights with Holland’s team and I have complete confidence in their ability to manage this project just as smoothly.”

Holland Project Executive Rob Ruehl said The Flats at Wildhorse Village will be a wood-frame, four story building and will include a four-story parking garage with 400 parking spaces. Amenities will include a courtyard with a pool, space for outdoor activities, a dog park, and fitness center. This property is a part of the Wildhorse Village 80-acre master development with outdoor walking paths and potential for grocery stores, offices, and retail spaces.

“This will be another exciting multi-family development coming to the St. Louis area and the Chesterfield community,” said Ruehl. “We have developed an excellent relationship with Pier Property Group and have a clear understanding of their goals from a construction standpoint. We are excited to see the project completed next fall.”

Lamar Johnson Collaborative and Arcturis are the architects and planners on the design of the project.

Holland is also working wiith Pier Property Group on the new Steelcote Flats in Midtown St. Louis which is expected to be completed spring of 2022. Pier Property Group’s next project with Holland, also in Midtown St. Louis, The Edwin, is a 199-unit apartment complex with a Target store on the ground floor.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland. Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Share this: Tweet



