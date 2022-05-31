Holland Construction Services Breaks Ground on New Mt. Vernon Police Station

Holland Construction Services recently broke ground on the new Mt. Vernon Police Station located at Logan and 27th Street in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The new 25,000 square-foot building will offer all the amenities of a modern police facility with the latest in equipment technology and larger spaces for training, dispatch, and offices.

Mt. Vernon Assistant City Manager Nathan McKenna said the current police station, which is a converted car dealership built in the 1970s, no longer fits the department’s needs.

“This new facility will be state-of-the-art and wired for new technology,” said McKenna.

He added that Holland was selected to build the new station based on the company’s experience with similar project types and their reputation in the region.

“We’ve never done a project of this scale, so Holland’s expertise and ability to troubleshoot any issues that might arise was very important to us,” said McKenna. “A lot of detail goes into a project of this magnitude. Holland’s pre-construction team’s pricing estimates were spot-on which was very important and made us feel reassured about moving forward with the project.”

The new station will include an administrative area, offices, conference rooms, a large training room, physical agility room, and locker rooms with showers, along with a new tech lab, evidence workroom, holding cells, and a booking cell.

“From a construction standpoint, the different aspects of this building make it an exciting project for us,” said Holland Project Manager Brian Dayton. “All the details are very intricate and our team is involved in a lot of coordination with different community partners to make sure everything goes according to plan. We know when it’s complete, it will make a positive difference for Mt. Vernon’s officers and their ability to do their jobs each day.”

The architect on the project is Farnsworth Group’s Fairview Heights, Illinois office.

The project is expected to be complete in May 2023.

