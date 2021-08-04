Holland Construction Services Building New Housing Development on the Hill

Holland has begun construction on Moda at The Hill, the multi-family component of a new master-planned development called La Collina at The Hill, located in St. Louis’s historic Hill neighborhood, being developed by Chicago-based Draper and Kramer, Incorporated.

The four-story, wood-frame apartment building will feature 225 units and a five-level precast above-ground parking garage with 250 spaces. The community’s amenities will include a large hotel-styled lobby and club room, a lushly landscaped pool courtyard, co-working spaces, pet care facilities, and outdoor grilling stations. Individual residences at Moda will feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as private balconies.

“We’re being very mindful while navigating logistics, as we are building in a residential neighborhood,” said Holland Senior Project Manager Dan Hotop. “The owner has also been very conscientious about making sure that the finishes and exterior of the building fit in well with the aesthetics of the neighborhood, enhancing the beauty of the Hill. We’re excited to contribute to the future of this historic neighborhood and as a side benefit, the team gets to enjoy all of the amazing local restaurants that call it home.”

Holland has completed assembling the pre-cast concrete new garage, and is currently installing the wood framing of the apartment building units. Completion of phase one, featuring the parking garage, south half of the building, and the clubhouse, is projected for late Spring 2022. Phase two, completing the remaining units, is projected for Summer 2022. Prior to demolition, the space had hosted a collection of former factories and warehouses.

“This is our second time working with Holland and their expertise in wood frame construction is one of the reasons we wanted them for this job,” said Jim Elsman, Draper and Kramer Vice President. “Once complete, this will be a distinctive multi-family rental building in a one-of-a-kind neighborhood. This project has been a unique opportunity to create an extension of the existing Hill neighborhood in a way that adds to the neighborhood’s strong character and residential fabric. We have enjoyed working with Alderman Vollmer, the Hill 2000 Board and other community leaders in the creation of this new community.”

Located at 2100 Boardman St., just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, Moda at The Hill puts residents within walking distance of dozens of local restaurants, shops, markets, and parks, and a short drive from Forest Park as well as downtown St. Louis. Moda at The Hill was designed by Humphreys & Partners Architects and was financed by Gershman Mortgage.

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm based in Swansea, Ill., guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

