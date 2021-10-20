Holland Construction Services Building New Multi-Family Development in Wentzville, MO

Holland Construction Services has begun construction on a new $35 million multi-family development in Wentzville by Creve Coeur-based developer TriStar Properties.

The 13- acre site, called Heartland View, will consist of seven, three-story apartment buildings with a total of 201 units. The 225,000 square-foot development will include 52 covered parking spaces, an amenities center with an in-ground pool and outdoor living area, a fitness studio as well as a 3,600 square-foot leasing office.

Holland Project Manager Adam Jones said the project, which began in early September, has a completion date scheduled for the end of 2022.

“We will be constructing nine buildings within 15 months so people will start seeing this project develop quickly,” said Jones. “We’re currently finishing up the soil stabilization and site remediation for the area, and then the concrete and site utility work will begin. This should be an exciting development for the community.”

TriStar Properties Co-Founder and Principal Mike Towerman, said the development will be a perfect fit in the rapidly growing Wentzville area, which has been named one of the fastest-growing cities in Missouri. Located at 10 Cox Lane off Wentzville Parkway, Heartland View Apartments will be across the street from Heartland Park and Holt High School. The city of Wentzville is also constructing a new rec center next to the development. The site, which is also near retail center Wentzville Crossroads and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital, is easily accessible to Interstates 64 and 70.

“The demand for this type of development in the area is tremendous and we think the location of this project will be very unique and appealing to people,” said Towerman. “We selected Holland to construct Heartland View because of their depth of experience in multi-family projects and ability to execute it seamlessly.”

The architect on the project is Barnett Design Studios, based in Nashville, TN.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland offers pre-construction, construction and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Share this: Tweet



