Holland Construction Services Building New Upscale Apartment Complex in Maryland Heights, Missouri

Holland Construction Services is working with developer, Pier Property Group, on The Flats at Dorsett Ridge, a new $45 million, 218-unit luxury apartment complex in Maryland Heights, one-half mile west of the Dorsett and I-270 intersection.

“Based on the location of this project, it will be a highly visible development that the community will get to watch progress,” said Holland Construction Services Senior Project Manager Rob Ruehl. “Holland specializes in multifamily projects of this nature so from a construction standpoint, this is a very straight forward project. However, from a design and location aspect, this is a unique development that we are excited to see come together.”

The more than 236,000 square-foot, four-story development will include a resort-style pool, outdoor game surface, grilling stations, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga/cycling room, dog park, dog spa, business center, bike storage, and expansive balconies. Units will offer efficient floor plans, unobstructed views, fiber wireless internet, and high-end finishes, such as stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile shower surrounds, and custom flooring. The development will also feature a 375-car parking deck on the back of the site.

Developer Michael Hamburg, with Pier Property Group, said the luxury development, which is also within walking distance of several local shops and restaurants, will offer the area a new type of housing option.



“This is a unique development for the area,” said Hamburg. “Maryland Heights has a lot going on in regards to business development and expansion, but not a lot of new construction living options in the area. Most of the buildings are 50 to 60 years old so we’re excited to raise the bar in terms of lifestyle-housing options and offer people something new.”

FitzGerald Associates architects and planners of Chicago partnered with Remiger Design on the design of the project. Hamburg said The Flats at Dorsett Ridge will start accepting applications for residents in the middle of 2021.

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm based in Swansea, Ill., guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Photo Above: Rendering of New Apartment Complex in Maryland Heights Being Built by Holland Construction Services.