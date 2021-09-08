Holland Construction Services Completes Eleven South Office Building II

Developer Looks Ahead to Future Development in the Area

Holland Construction Services has completed work on the Eleven South Office Building II in Monroe County, Illinois. The three-story office building stands as the second of several planned buildings on a 26-acre site developed by Admiral Parkway Inc.

“I think Holland did an excellent job on this development,” said Admiral Parkway Inc. President Joe Koppeis. “They have a lot of depth on their bench in regard to the level of experience on their team. It was a complicated project because of the amount of coordination involved between the city and IDOT, as well as several other entities, and they did an outstanding job managing everything and completing the project on time.”

The three-story office building, which is just under 40,000 square feet, is located 11 miles south of the Gateway Arch in Columbia, Illinois. It features open office spaces, executive spaces, a large training room and several conference rooms as well as a 1,000-square-foot outdoor observation deck and patio overlooking the Columbia Bluffs and Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

“Being brought on to the project in the early stages was very helpful because it gave our team the ability to lead and coordinate the overall design efforts with the owner, tenant, architect and project engineers,” said Holland Senior Project Manager Tim Simon. “Because this project is near the Mississippi River Bottoms, we had to navigate around stronger than normal wind loads and sandy soil conditions that required more structural reinforcements. We are very satisfied with the end result and it’s gratifying knowing how many jobs this building has brought to the area.”

Eleven South Building II serves as headquarters for Intertel, a medical canvassing firm that finds and verifies medical treatment information for claims, and is responsible for bringing nearly 200 jobs to the region.

Koppeis said he has additional plans for more development in the area, including a restaurant site, which he hopes to break ground on within 90 days, as well as a hotel and two more office buildings.

Quadrant Design served as the architect on the Eleven South Building II project and Kreher Engineering was the structural engineer.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, and is led by founder and CEO Bruce Holland, President Mike Marchal, and Vice President Doug Weber. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Share this: Tweet



