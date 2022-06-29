Holland Construction Services Completes Expansion Project at Eckert’s in Belleville

Holland Construction Services has completed a $5 million expansion project at Eckert’s in Belleville. The new addition expands the popular outdoor entertainment venue by nearly 10,000 square feet and includes a new Cider Shed Tasting Room and Pavilion, as well as a new Cider Donut & Custard Shop.

“We are so excited to open this project to the public and attract even more people to this location,” said Chris Eckert, CEO of Eckert’s, Inc. “We had the opportunity to work with Holland ten years ago on the new Country Store project and when it came to choosing a construction company this time around, I knew Holland was the team we wanted to work with.”

The addition is located between the existing Country Store and Country Restaurant and includes the 3,500 square-foot Cider Shed Tasting Room with a bar and indoor dining room, plus an additional 5,500 square-foot Pavilion with outdoor dining connects to the Cider Shed and features a stage for outdoor concerts, a second bar, and an adjacent restroom facility. Eckert said throughout the summer there will be live music guests to perform in the new venue space.

“Working on a multi-generational family farm was unique. You never know what’s underground, but our team enjoyed the challenge of this project” said Project Manager Ryan Savage. “Every day was a challenge with the quick turnaround and being able to get all of the materials. During the planning phase, we worked ahead of time to make sure we could secure everything we needed. Eckert’s is a special part of the Metro East and Belleville community and we are so happy to be a part of this expansion.” The architect on the project was Dennis McGrath Design LLC.

