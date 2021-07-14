Holland Construction Services Completes Facility for Volpi Foods

Holland Construction Services has constructed a new 87,000-square-foot food meat slicing and packaging facility for Volpi Foods. This state-of-the-art plant, located in Union, Missouri, connects to Volpi’s existing 120,000-square-foot prosciutto processing plant and will handle the slicing and packaging of Volpi’s artisan-crafted meats.

Holland Senior Project Manager, Steve Teipe, said the facility was a tilt-up project, with 42-foot-tall wall panels cast on-site and then lifted into place with a lattice boom crane. The facility was designed and constructed to meet the unique needs of a modern Italian dry-cured meat producer.

“This project required a significant amount of collaboration between the design firm as well as Volpi to ensure it met their needs,” said Teipe. “The facility needed plenty of room for their freezer and meat processing equipment on the second floor which meant our team had to ensure the building was structurally strong enough to adequately support that weight and function accordingly. Volpi has been ecstatic with the end results.”

Volpi Foods, a fourth-generation producer of specialty dry-cured meats, has operated a facility in the historic Hill neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri for 119 years. President of Volpi Foods, Lorenza Pasetti, said while they are maintaining their current location on The Hill, the company needed a facility that could accommodate the expanding international demand for their products.

“Holland did an excellent job of keeping us informed on the progress of this project every step of the way while completing it on-time and on-budget,” said Pasetti. “This has been a year of extreme growth for our company, and we are excited for how this added facility will help our business expand in the future.”

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm based in Swansea, Ill., guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

